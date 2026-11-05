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72-Year-Old Walks 40,000 Steps a Day Across America to Fight Loneliness
By Joshua Doyle,6 days ago
A 72-year-old woman has been walking as many as 40,000 steps a day across the United States, and this week her route brought her through Philadelphia's Schuylkill River Park. Lucy Rose, founder of the Cost of Loneliness Project, is nearing the end of a cross-country trek meant to put a human face on what doctors describe as a growing epidemic of chronic loneliness.
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