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10 UMich engineering faculty members won a National Science Foundation award. Here’s who they are and what they do
By Hannah Bodnar,8 days ago
Ten University of Michigan faculty members from the College of Engineering received the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards during the 2025 funding cycle. These awards are aimed at early-career faculty members and include a grant to fund their research projects and educational activities for the next five years.