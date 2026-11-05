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Revere Middle School Cross Country Team Celebrates a Successful Season
4 days ago
The Revere Middle School Cross Country team wrapped up an impressive season filled with personal records, outstanding individual performances and tremendous growth from both returning runners and newcomers. The team competed in five 3K races as well as the Greater Boston League Championship. The Greater Boston League is made up of teams from Revere, Chelsea, Malden, Medford, Somerville and Everett with students in grades six, seven and eight. Each week, runners raced at 1.8-mile courses in each city — concluding the season with the GBL Championship in Medford.