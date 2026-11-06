undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Another Record-Breaking Year for Willow Creek Farm Student Horse Show
By Delores Kuhlwein,8 days ago
Willow Creek Farm, located in Sycamore, Illinois, recently hosted its fifth annual Student Horse Show, celebrating another record-breaking year for the growing lesson program and its riders.Proudly owned and operated by Chayna DeNicolo-Petrocci, and her husband, Lucas Petrocci, alongside their 4 year old son, Rocco. Willow Creek Farm is a...
2