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RHS Sports Roundup: Patriots rally past Whittier, honor Cicatelli; soccer teams await tournament assignments
4 days ago
Revere High’s football team closed its regular season with a comeback victory over Whittier and an emotional tribute to longtime coach Lou Cicatelli, while the boys and girls soccer teams finished their regular seasons with winning records and awaited state tournament assignments. Girls volleyball also ended its season with a sweep, and girls cross country runners turned in strong individual performances at the Greater Boston League championship meet.