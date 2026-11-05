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Migraine as a Cycling Disease: A Conversation with Arne May
By Kayt Sukel,4 days ago
“I increasingly think of migraine as a cyclical disorder involving changes in sensory thresholds. It’s not just pain. It’s not just a headache. It’s more than that. Some area in the brain directs that this threshold should go down before you get the headache. It will come back up after the headache. And this cycling is the core of migraine. The headache is an important and often disabling symptom, but it does not tell the whole story.” – Arne May.