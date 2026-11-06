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Police identify woman found dead in Columbia River in Richland
By Dan Thesman,8 days ago
RICHLAND, Washington — Authorities have identified a woman whose body was recovered from the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon as Debra D. Tilley, 49, of Richland. A passerby spotted Tilley floating in shallow water near the shoreline along the 1000 block of George Washington Way, near the Hains Levee Trail, at 12:42 p.m., according to the Richland Police Department.