undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harris scores a career-high 23 points as IU knocks off Bellarmine 92-69
By Jack RizzoIU Basketball,8 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Darren Harris show made its way to Assembly Hall during a dominant 92-69 win for IU basketball over Bellarmine on Thursday night. The Duke transfer put up a career-high 23 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Bellarmine’s lackluster perimeter defense allowed the third-year to have constant open looks from beyond the arc. Harris was 5-for-10 from 3-point range on the night.