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Inside The Chart: Real McCoy
8 days ago
50% OFF TICKETS and More: Dodd After Dark vs. Louisville (Sat. at 7:30 p.m.) Opens in a new window. BUY ONE, GIVE ONE: Military Appreciation Ticket Offer Opens in a new window. Wichita, Kansas has a population of 400,000, making it the 52nd biggest city in the United States according to the 2020 Census. That makes it more populous - within its city limits, at least - than pro sports standbys like Cleveland (53rd), New Orleans (54th), Cincinnati (66th) and Pittsburgh (68th).