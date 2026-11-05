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Outreach by local parks may help increase physical activity of families who live nearby
By Contributed,5 days ago
We all know physical activity is important for children’s health, because it helps to promote a healthy body weight and reduces the risk of cancer and cardiometabolic disease later in life. Yet between 72% and 80% of U.S. children do not get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity each day, with children from lower-income households and racial and ethnic minority groups at particularly high risk of low physical activity.