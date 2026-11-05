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As Minnesota hunters head into the field, know the warning signs of heart attack and stroke
By Contributed,6 days ago
Weather conditions, physical exertion and time spent in remote areas are among the conditions that make hunting season rewarding, yet these same factors can make a medical emergency more dangerous when every minute matters. Understanding the warning signs of heart attack and stroke and knowing how to respond, can help hunters act quickly if symptoms occur, according to the American Heart Association.