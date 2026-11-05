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Gorillas Set to Compete at 2026 MIAA Championships Saturday
2 days ago
PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's cross country teams will travel to St. Joseph, Mo., Saturday (Nov. 7) to compete in the 2026 MIAA Championships. The men's eight-kilometer race will set under way at 10 a.m. (CST) at Griffon Cross Country Course on the campus of Missouri Western State University, while the women's six-kilometer race will follow at 11 a.m. Parking tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 or purchased the day of the meet for $15. (Click Here to follow live results)