undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Underwood and WCA School District Ballot Questions Rejected by Voters
By Derek Sidian,3 days ago
Underwood, MN – Two local school district ballot questions were rejected by voters on Tuesday. On ballots in the Underwood School District, residents were asked to authorize an increase to the School District’s referendum revenue of $1,591 per pupil. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2026 for taxes payable in 2027 and applicable for ten years. Voters rejected the referendum, with 46.8% (673) voting yes and 53.2% (765) voting no.