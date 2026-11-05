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Decatur police, community mourn loss of officer
By Christine Fonville,5 days ago
City of Decatur police and community members are remembering Officer Rodney Olistin after the department announced his death on Oct. 23. “It is with great sadness that the City of Decatur Police Department shares the passing of Officer Rodney Olistin,” a post on the department’s Facebook page states. “Officer Olistin served our community for (more than) two years as a patrol officer. His friendship, dedication, and service to our community will certainly leave a void. He was a colleague and friend to many, within our department and throughout Decatur.”
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