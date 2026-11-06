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Man arrested after domestic shooting near Slidell leaves one dead, another injured
By Lucia Restrepo Bralley,8 days ago
SLIDELL — A woman has died and another remains hospitalized following a domestic shooting Thursday afternoon near Slidell, according to officials. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Alexis, 28, in connection with the shooting. Alexis faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, and authorities said he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.