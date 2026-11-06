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Two suspects in custody following I-10 vehicle pursuit involving stolen vehicle
By WXXV Staff,8 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WXXV) – Two 18-year-olds were arrested Thursday following a vehicle pursuit on I-10 in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received information regarding an alleged carjacking in Mobile and that the vehicle was traveling west on I-10. Deputies located the vehicle near Highway 57 and attempted to stop the driver. A short pursuit followed.
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