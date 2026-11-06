undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Humor is good,’ Union Pacific CEO says of video rate threat
By Stuart Chirls,8 days ago
The chief executive of Union Pacific says he wasn’t serious when he threatened to raise rates for shippers that didn’t support UP’s merger with Norfolk Southern. Vena, who frequently peppers his public comments with joking asides, characterized the comment made to a shippers group as “a little humor” in a message to FreightWaves Thursday over social media.