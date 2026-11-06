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Beef Exports Edged Higher in September; Pork Still Trending Lower
By News Editor,8 days ago
U.S. beef exports closed the third quarter on a positive note, with September volume increasing slightly from a year ago and value climbing 8%, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Pork exports were below year-ago levels for the fifth consecutive month, due in part to a sharp decline in variety meat shipments.