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Amivantamab: FDA Accelerated Approval, 42% ORR in 2L HNSCC (2026)
By Allen WilbanksNo Comments,8 days ago
Amivantamab (subcutaneous Rybrevant Faspro with hyaluronidase-lpuj) received FDA accelerated approval on November 5, 2026 for adults with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti–PD-(L)1 antibody. The approval rests on response rate and duration of response...