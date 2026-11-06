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OPINION: The midterms’ biggest winners and losers
8 days ago
Editor’s Note: All opinions, columns and letters reflect the views of the individual writer and not necessarily those of the IDS or its staffers. As the Indiana Daily Student newsroom gathered to watch the results of the 2026 midterm elections, all eyes were focused on Hamilton County. A strong Democratic performance in Indianapolis’ northern suburbs would be the first indication of a blue wave — and the initial ballot drop exceeded all expectations.