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Markets Struggle Ahead of WASDE as Wheat Finds Strength
By News Editor,8 days ago
It’s been a struggle bus kind of day in the markets, with outside influences making it difficult to decipher market direction. Traders are turning their attention to preparations for the upcoming WASDE report, while trying to sort through the broader market pressures. Wheat was the bright spot on the day, managing to post gains while the rest of the grain trade struggled.