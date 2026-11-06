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Blue Springs man sentenced for attempting to meet teen for sex
By KCTV5 Staff,8 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for using the internet to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor. Fifty-three-year-old James D. Fishbaugh, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty prior to sentencing. Fishbaugh was attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor who he failed to realize was an undercover FBI agent.