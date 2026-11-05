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Calquence: 91.2% ORR With Venetoclax in MAJIC CLL (ASH 2026)
By Allen WilbanksNo Comments,7 days ago
Calquence (acalabrutinib) plus venetoclax produced an investigator-assessed overall response rate of 91.2% versus 90.7% with venetoclax plus obinutuzumab in the phase 3 MAJIC interim analysis in previously untreated CLL/SLL (n=607; AV 306 / VO 301), presented as ASH 2026 abstract 540 by Davids and colleagues. Undetectable MRD5 at 1 year was 23.5% vs 83.1%; grade 3+ adverse events were 55.7% vs 67.6%. Progression-free survival—the event-driven primary endpoint—is immature and not yet reported. Data cutoff aligns with abstract release on November 4, 2026.