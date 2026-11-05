undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Groundbreaking ceremony held in celebration of Davis County's replacement animal shelter
By Kennedy Camarena KSL,7 days ago
FRUIT HEIGHTS — Wednesday was groundbreaking day for a long-awaited new animal shelter coming to Fruit Heights that will replace Davis County's only animal shelter. Plans have been in place for about five years to get the new shelter up and running, according to Michelle Hicks, the director of Davis County Animal Care. She said the idea to construct a new shelter truly started with the former director, Ashleigh Young.