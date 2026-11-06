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Doraville Novelist Susan Crawford Selected for Award Honoring Books and Community Work
By NAS Editorial Team,8 days ago
DORAVILLE — Susan Crawford has spent years writing psychological suspense and helping other people find their own words. On Thursday, November 5, DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick scheduled a public ceremony to recognize both sides of her work. Crawford, a longtime Doraville resident and the author of The Pocket...