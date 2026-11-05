undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Road to the Big West Title Runs Through La Jolla
4 days ago
LA JOLLA, Calif. — UC San Diego women's soccer continues its historic season this Saturday, hosting Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Championship Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. at Triton Soccer Stadium. The second-seeded Tritons enter the matchup after securing their first-ever Big West Championship berth in the program's NCAA Division I era and earning a first-round bye. Third-seeded Cal State Fullerton advanced to the semifinals with a shutout victory over CSUN in the opening round. With a place in the Big West Championship match on the line, UC San Diego will look to continue its postseason run on its home field.