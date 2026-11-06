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Christmas Movie Favorites Take the Stage at Wallace
By Phillip Jordan,8 days ago
Dothan, Ala. (WDNews) — A little Hollywood holiday magic is coming to Dothan as Wallace Community College prepares for an evening of Christmas music inspired by the movies. The college’s Music Department will present its annual Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. This year’s production, “Christmas at the Movies,” will feature performances by The Wallace Sound, Concert Choir and The Wallace Band.