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London mayor responds to criticism after removal of two plaques
By WKYT News Staff,8 days ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - London Mayor Tracie Handley responded to criticism Thursday following the removal of two plaques. In a social media post, Handley said that the plaques honoring Troy Rudder and Randy Smith for their contributions to tourism and community development were not approved by a vote of the London City Council in 2024, though they were later installed.
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