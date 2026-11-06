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Westbury Dave & Buster's Debuts New Look Nov. 13 With Arena, Escape Game
By Holden Draper,8 days ago
Dave & Buster's on Old Country Road in Westbury is about to look nothing like the arcade Long Islanders grew up visiting. The location has unveiled a complete remodel of its venue, and after operating throughout the construction, it's set to officially debut the new space on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 10:45 a.m. that morning.