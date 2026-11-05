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A Spooktacular Time on Bowman’s Main Street
5 days ago
Bowman’s Main Street was filled with ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and plenty of Halloween excitement during this year’s Trick or Treating on Main event on October 30. More than 300 children, along with their families, took to Main Street for an afternoon of fun, treats, and community spirit. Kids and parents showed off their creative costumes as they visited 35 participating businesses, collecting everything from candy and apples to juice, coupons, and even two-dollar bills.