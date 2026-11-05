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BACKYARD BROADCASTING LOCAL NEWS NOVEMBER 5, 2026
2 days ago
A Williamsport man is behind bars following an alleged domestic assault Sunday night. Lycoming Regional Police say 44-year-old Eric LaVine Junior attacked a woman during an argument at a Cottage Avenue home. Officers found the woman with a bleeding head wound, scrapes and marks on her neck and chest. Police say LaVine allegedly pushed her into a doorway, grabbed her by the neck and kicked her. He faces simple assault and harassment charges and is being held in Lycoming County Prison on five-thousand-dollars bail.