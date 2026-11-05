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As Cornell Case Draws Attention, Utah Advocates Discuss Sexual Violence on Campus
By Opinion,3 days ago
This article includes discussions of rape, sexual assault and other sensitive topics. Reader discretion is advised. Sexual assault remains a prevalent issue on college campuses across Utah. As details of an alleged gang rape at Cornell University emerge, members of the Weber State community and others across Utah are speaking out about sexual violence on college campus.