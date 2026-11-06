undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Liberty sweeps Mid-Buchanan to claim third place in Class 2
By Chris Parker,8 days ago
Liberty volleyball completed its season with a 3-0 sweep of Mid-Buchanan to win the Class 2 third place game on Thursday night in St. Joseph. The first set was close throughout and Liberty did not trail until falling behind 17-16 late in the set. It was tied 19-19 when Liberty went on a 5-2 run to extend its lead to 24-21. Jayli Tharp finished off the set with a kill to win it 25-23.