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THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Steffy Crumbles to the Floor After Intense Grilling From Taylor and Ridge About Her Surrogacy
By Michael Fairman,8 days ago
Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were sweating bullets on the Thursday November 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful as the two were awaiting the reaction of Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye); after Steffy told her parents she was pregnant and that she agreed to be a surrogate for Carter and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire).