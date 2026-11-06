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Navy Squash Takes Down St. Lawrence in Season Opener
8 days ago
Washington, D.C. // The 14th-ranked Navy squash team (1-0) scored an 8-1 victory over #28 St. Lawrence (1-1) in the Mids' 2026-27 season opener played Thursday evening at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C. It's the sixth time under ninth-year head coach Tyler Osborne that Navy has won its season opener (2019-20, 2020-21 played two matches due to pandemic, 2023-24), as the Mids have now won three in a row.