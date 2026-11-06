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Talkin' Real: RSL's playoff hopes on the line in final regular season match
By Kyle Bertsch, KUTV,8 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Real Salt Lake fell 2-1 on the road to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, leaving them with one final chance to keep their playoff hopes alive. RSL will need a win over the LA Galaxy in its final regular season match to have a shot at postseason play. Spence Checketts and Brian Dunseth break down the loss to San Jose, what RSL needs to do to get the job done against LA Galaxy, and the team's playoff outlook heading into the season finale.