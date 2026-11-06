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Part of Anchorage condo complex remains boarded up following fatal fire
By Georgina Fernandez,8 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eight units at an Anchorage condominium complex remain boarded up two weeks after a fatal October fire. Thursday marks two weeks since the fire swept through part of the Mount Vernon Commons in midtown, impacting eight units. One person was found dead inside one of the units that burned on the morning of Oct. 22.