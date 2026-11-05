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First To Know forecast: A soupy night before a cold front (11/05/2026)
By Casanova Nurse,5 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled front lurks to the west of the region, over southern Alabama and the central Florida panhandle, keeping the Florida/Georgia line area in the thick soup of rich moisture from the south. Spotty showers are focused along the front but generally isolated in the Big Bend and southern Georgia late this afternoon. Broken cloudiness is forecast through the evening and night, thickening overnight with light wind. Development of low clouds, fog, and sprinkles and mist will be supported in the nighttime hours.