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9-1-1's Oliver Stark Defends Buck's Shocking Parenting Decision After Twist
8 days ago
9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark came to his character's defense as the show continues to introduce surprise shakeups - such as having Buck consider giving up custody of his son. During the Thursday, November 5, episode of the hit ABC show, Buck (Stark) was crumbling under the pressure of fostering his 4-year-old son, Theo. The duo weren't adjusting well to living together - especially since Buck refused to parent Theo.