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Dak Prescott Questions Cowboys’ Offensive Identity After Eight Games
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Dak Prescott isn’t sure the Cowboys’ offense has an identity worth celebrating. Dallas remains a high-scoring team, but it has leaned more heavily on predictable, pass-first football while using motion, play action and the running game less often. Prescott and coach Brian Schottenheimer appear to differ on how much motion can help the quarterback and unsettle defenses.