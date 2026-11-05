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Sydney is getting 3,000 extra weekly bus services, including new 24-hour routes and late-night connections
By Winnie Stubbs,3 days ago
Sydney's transport network is getting some pretty serious upgrades, with the Southwest Metro extension officially now running, a whole new international airport open in Western Sydney and new roads in the works across the city (including one running beneath the harbour). Now, the city’s bus network is getting a hefty boost, with 3,000 additional weekly bus services rolling out across NSW from November 15 and 22.