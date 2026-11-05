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Equity firm’s pullout sounds LIV death knell
4 days ago
The end of LIV Golf is at hand. The league said in a statement Thursday that it intends to transition to an orderly wind-down of its operations following the decision by private-equity firm BC Partners not to move forward with its plan to fund what has been called LIV 2.0, essentially putting the enterprise out of business. The Financial Times first reported the decision Wednesday.