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The Minute After: Bellarmine
By Ryan Corazza,8 days ago
Indiana kept it rolling tonight … with an asterisk. That asterisk? The defense, particularly in the second half. Bellarmine’s penchant for back cuts gave the Hoosiers problems. The Knights also created too many opportunities at the rim off the dribble. Indiana fouled a lot, sending them to the line 16 times after the break. After holding Bellarmine to .85 points per possession in the first half, Indiana surrendered 1.21 in the second, allowing the Knights to finish at 1.03 for the game. Not a disaster, but more than you’d like against a team of this caliber. In the end, the Hoosiers won by 23 in a game KenPom favored them by 24 points.