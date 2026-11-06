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ROAD TO BRAVE Hungary Features Three CombatX Title Fights
By Dan Kuhl,8 days ago
BRAVE Combat Federation will bring its ROAD TO BRAVE developmental series to Hungary on Friday, Nov. 13, through a partnership with regional promotion CombatX. The 12-bout event takes place at MET Aréna in Székesfehérvár, Hungary, and streams live on BRAVE TV. Three inaugural CombatX championship fights headline the card, supported by MMA, kickboxing and boxing matchups.