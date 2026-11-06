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Final environmental impact statement for Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kōkeʻe Park Geophysical Observatory on Kauaʻi withdrawn
8 days ago
Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources received notice Thursday that U.S. Department of the Navy and NASA withdrew their final environmental impact statement covering Pacific Missile Range Facility and Kōkeʻe Park Geophysical Observatory on Kauaʻi. The agencies plan to amend the environmental impact statement for...