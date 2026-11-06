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Zacha scores twice to lead the Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the struggling Penguins
By By DAN SCIFO Associated Press,8 days ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Thursday night. Morgan Geekie scored in his third straight game and had an assist. Elias Lindholm, Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten also scored for the Bruins, who have won three straight. Boston has won 10 of its last 13 games overall.