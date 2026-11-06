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Floodwater cuts off parts of Arcadia that were drivable Wednesday
By Alyssa Perry,8 days ago
DESOTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the Peace River at State Road 70 has crested at the previously mentioned 16.5-foot mark. Now, water levels are expected to decrease, leaving behind the major flood category. By Saturday, data projects the river will enter the moderate flood range. By Tuesday, Oct. 10, levels are expected to enter the minor flood range.
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