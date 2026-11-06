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New Warriors Rumors Reveal Nikola Jokic Links in 2027 NBA Free Agency, Pursuit of 'Someone Big'
By Zach Bachar,8 days ago
"The Warriors are one of those teams out there that are looking around and rubbing their fingers together and thinking, 'Are we sure Jokić isn't gonna become available next summer?' They are one of those teams that hopes, 'We could have max cap space, we've got Steph Curry,'" Fischer reported Thursday on the Deals and Dunks show.