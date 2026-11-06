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Judge rejects Bridge bid to dismiss charges, denies request to move trial to Santa Barbara
By Lisa André landre@syvnews.com,8 days ago
A Lompoc judge on Thursday rejected council member Steve Bridge’s effort to throw out criminal charges against him, while also refusing a prosecution request to move the trial to Santa Barbara, keeping the case in the North County for now. Judge Juan Higuera issued the rulings following arguments over...
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