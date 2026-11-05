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Aprilia Unveils Limited RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute
By Kyle Alexander,4 days ago
Aprilia Racing’s history of racing successes is closely linked to Phillip Island. On the fast Australian circuit, Aprilia Racing has secured ten victories across the various classes of the MotoGP World Championship, in addition to wins in the Superbike World Championship with the RSV4. The MotoGP victory on the same circuit in 2025 by rider Raúl Fernández on the RS-GP enabled Aprilia to reach the milestone of 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship, making it the most successful European manufacturer in the history of this event.